WWE news: Ric Flair reveals how The Rock helped him backstage before facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18 Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Ric Fair had one of the most iconic careers the wrestling industry has ever seen – that’s hard to argue with. The 16-time world champion is a superstar to a level that few can ever dream of and his whole persona and ‘woo’ have gone mainstream down the years ensuring he has a legacy that […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this