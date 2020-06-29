Global  

Man City to use Sane funds to shock Man Utd to top Solskjaer target

Team Talk Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Man City will reportedly use the monies earned from Leroy Sane's sale to go after a top Man Utd target

The post Man City to use Sane funds to shock Man Utd to top Solskjaer target appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea 00:36

 Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea. The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.

