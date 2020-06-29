Govt blocks 59 Chinese Apps, cites risk to sovereignty
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The government on Monday “blocked” as many as 59 Chinese Apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and CamScanner, for “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The move against the “malicious Apps", announced by IT ministry, came after several complaints of stealing of user data.
Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...
Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..