Govt blocks 59 Chinese Apps, cites risk to sovereignty

IndiaTimes Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The government on Monday “blocked” as many as 59 Chinese Apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and CamScanner, for “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The move against the “malicious Apps", announced by IT ministry, came after several complaints of stealing of user data.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know

TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know 02:31

 Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...

