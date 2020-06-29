Govt blocks 59 Chinese Apps, cites risk to sovereignty Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The government on Monday “blocked” as many as 59 Chinese Apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and CamScanner, for “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The move against the “malicious Apps", announced by IT ministry, came after several complaints of stealing of user data. 👓 View full article

