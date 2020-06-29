Derby County’s Andre Wisdom stabbed and robbed while visiting relative in Liverpool Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after being stabbed and robbed in Liverpool. The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Liverpool, was attacked in Toxteth after getting out of his car as he visited a relative, as first reported by The Sun. The incident occurred hours after Wisdom had featured for Derby […] 👓 View full article

