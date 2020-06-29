Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derby County’s Andre Wisdom stabbed and robbed while visiting relative in Liverpool

talkSPORT Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after being stabbed and robbed in Liverpool. The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Liverpool, was attacked in Toxteth after getting out of his car as he visited a relative, as first reported by The Sun. The incident occurred hours after Wisdom had featured for Derby […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp excited for 'very interesting' Merseyside derby [Video]

Klopp excited for 'very interesting' Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals his excitement for the upcoming Merseyside derby as the season gets back under way.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this