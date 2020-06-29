|
Derby County’s Andre Wisdom stabbed and robbed while visiting relative in Liverpool
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Derby County defender Andre Wisdom is recovering in hospital after being stabbed and robbed in Liverpool. The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Liverpool, was attacked in Toxteth after getting out of his car as he visited a relative, as first reported by The Sun. The incident occurred hours after Wisdom had featured for Derby […]
