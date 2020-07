Man Utd legend David Beckham lists Aston Martin on Auto Trader for £445,000 Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Manchester United legend David Beckham has taken to Auto Trader to sell his Aston Martin which has been valued at $3,000,000 – but he’d have to take a big hit on that price Manchester United legend David Beckham has taken to Auto Trader to sell his Aston Martin which has been valued at $3,000,000 – but he’d have to take a big hit on that price 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources David Beckham’s Aston Martin for sale on Auto Trader The former football superstar owned it for 15 years and even shipped it to Madrid

Somerset Guardian 5 days ago





Tweets about this