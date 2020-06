Mayank Agarwal's Monday Motivation post: Dreams can't just be configured in the head Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Motivation can be hard to find during these tough COVID-19 times. But Mayank Agarwal has chosen a Monday to share his thoughts about dreams which the India opener feels cannot be 'configured in the head'.



India's Test opener Agarwal on Monday shared a photo of him walking out to open the batting at Kolkata's Eden Gardens... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this