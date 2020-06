Keane in talks over Azerbaijan manager job with decision to come inside 48 hours Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Roy Keane could be set for a shock return to management with the Azerbaijan national team, according to reports Roy Keane could be set for a shock return to management with the Azerbaijan national team, according to reports 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this