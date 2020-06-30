Global  

Casemiro helps Real Madrid beat Espanyol to go atop La Liga

Mid-Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Karim Benzema delivered another moment of magic on Sunday as Real Madrid took a two-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga by beating bottom club Espanyol. Benzema's volley against Valencia could be goal of the season and he might now have a claim to best assist too after his brilliant backheel teed up Casemiro to finish...
