Leicester vs Crystal Palace set to go ahead despite spike in coronavirus cases, but venue unclear
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Leicester’s Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace this weekend has been given the green light by the government, despite a local lockdown in the city. On Tuesday, the UK government announced non-essential shops and schools will close from Thursday due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases. Health secretary Matt Hancock said Leicester had […]
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says his side “will react accordingly” if lockdown measures are tightened in the city.Reports over the weekend have highlighted a spike in coronavirus cases in Leicester and there have been suggestions a stricter local lockdown might be necessary.