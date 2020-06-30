Leicester vs Crystal Palace set to go ahead despite spike in coronavirus cases, but venue unclear Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Leicester’s Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace this weekend has been given the green light by the government, despite a local lockdown in the city. On Tuesday, the UK government announced non-essential shops and schools will close from Thursday due to a recent rise in coronavirus cases. Health secretary Matt Hancock said Leicester had […] 👓 View full article

