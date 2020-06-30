Watch Mike Tyson ferocious birthday training compilation as heavyweight legend turns 54
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Happy Birthday to Mike Tyson who turns 54 years old today. The iconic heavyweight legend was born June 30, 1966 and so was just a month old when England won the World Cup. Since then, ‘Iron Mike’ has won significantly more world championships than the Three Lions. He was crowned the youngest ever heavyweight king […]
