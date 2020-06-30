Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham would have won Champions League final vs Liverpool if they kept Mousa Dembele, claims former Spurs ace Kieran Trippier

talkSPORT Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Kieran Trippier believes Tottenham would have won the 2019 Champions League final if they had kept hold of Mousa Dembele. The Belgium midfielder, 32, joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F for £11million in January 2019. Tottenham made it to the Champions League final later that year, but lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid. Trippier, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle

Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle 00:57

 Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real Madrid in August. City next play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself [Video]

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal [Video]

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal

Soccer fans in Lisbon thrilled to learn their city will host a summer knockout Champions League event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this