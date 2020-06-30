Tottenham would have won Champions League final vs Liverpool if they kept Mousa Dembele, claims former Spurs ace Kieran Trippier
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Kieran Trippier believes Tottenham would have won the 2019 Champions League final if they had kept hold of Mousa Dembele. The Belgium midfielder, 32, joined Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F for £11million in January 2019. Tottenham made it to the Champions League final later that year, but lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid. Trippier, […]
Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real Madrid in August. City next play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final.