Unlock 2.0: PM asks people to strictly follow rules
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned against neglecting the social distancing norms during the Unlock 2.0 phase and said people should wear masks strictly. While addressing the nation, PM Modi said we are entering the Unlock 2.0 and the season of cough and cold is also about to start. "In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves," he said.
