Unlock 2.0: PM asks people to strictly follow rules



Related videos from verified sources People throng to Delhi's Ghazipur market to buy essentials



People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi's Ghazipur market to make purchase amid COVID-19 outbreak. Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing mask. People in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago Unlock 1.0: Preparations underway to reopen shopping malls in Moradabad



The central government has announced reopening of shopping malls from June 08 amid unlock 1.0 of coronavirus lockdown. Preparations are underway at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad ahead of its.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago Unlock 1: Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market reopens



The central government has issued guidelines for opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1 being in place currently and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published on June 2, 2020

Tweets about this