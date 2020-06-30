‘There’s no talk’ – Frank Lampard pours cold water on rumours linking Chelsea with Angel Gomes and Declan Rice
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Frank Lampard has dismissed rumours suggesting Chelsea are interested in free agent Angel Gomes and West Ham’s Declan Rice. Manchester United have confirmed academy graduate Gomes is leaving Old Trafford, with the 19-year-old England youth international now in high demand. Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for the attacking midfielder, but Blues boss Lampard […]
Frank Lampard holds a press conference ahead of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against West Ham. He wants to see more commitment from his team despite good results on the pitch with the absence of fans.