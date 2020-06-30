‘There’s no talk’ – Frank Lampard pours cold water on rumours linking Chelsea with Angel Gomes and Declan Rice

Global  

talkSPORT Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Frank Lampard has dismissed rumours suggesting Chelsea are interested in free agent Angel Gomes and West Ham’s Declan Rice. Manchester United have confirmed academy graduate Gomes is leaving Old Trafford, with the 19-year-old England youth international now in high demand. Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for the attacking midfielder, but Blues boss Lampard […]
