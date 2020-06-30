‘There’s no talk’ – Frank Lampard pours cold water on rumours linking Chelsea with Angel Gomes and Declan Rice



Related videos from verified sources Lampard: No contract offer for Gomes



Frank Lampard has denied reports Chelsea are set to offer a contract to Angel Gomes once he leaves Manchester United. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59 Published 1 hour ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 1 day ago Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this