Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti appears to have no idea who Luke Garbutt is Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Luke Garbutt will leave Everton after not being offered a new contract - but manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared to have no idea who the defender was Luke Garbutt will leave Everton after not being offered a new contract - but manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared to have no idea who the defender was 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this