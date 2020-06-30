Chris Broussard: The hype surrounding J.R. Smith elevating the Lakers is ‘utterly ridiculous’ Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

According to reports, the Lakers are expected to sign J.R. Smith after guard Avery Bradley opted out of returning to play this season. J.R. hasn't played an NBA game in over a year but has continued to work out and play basketball. On Danny Green'slatest podcast, he said of J.R. quote, "he's shot the ball well. He looks in pretty good shape." Hear why Chris Broussard believes that J.R. is not going to live up to the hype that people are suggesting.


