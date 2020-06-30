Leicester confirm upcoming Premier League matches will go ahead as planned despite local lockdown
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Leicester have confirmed that all football operations will continue to go ahead as planned despite a local lockdown in the city. A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases saw Leicester become the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown – and there were suggestions this could affect Leicester’s upcoming fixtures. The […]
Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..