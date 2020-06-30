Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester confirm upcoming Premier League matches will go ahead as planned despite local lockdown

talkSPORT Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Leicester have confirmed that all football operations will continue to go ahead as planned despite a local lockdown in the city. A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases saw Leicester become the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown – and there were suggestions this could affect Leicester’s upcoming fixtures. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Leicester matches could be moved or postponed

Leicester matches could be moved or postponed 00:53

 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Leicester matches could potentially be moved to a neutral venue or postponed, depending on the situation regarding the lockdown in the city.

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown [Video]

COVID-19 spike forces Leicester into lockdown

Ministers will change the law in order to enforce a local lockdown in Leicester, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:18Published
Leicester mayor says they will need Government support during extended lockdown [Video]

Leicester mayor says they will need Government support during extended lockdown

Mayor of Leicester Sir Peter Soulsby has said the city will require the level of support from the Government that was given at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as they face an extended..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy [Video]

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy

Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Leicester coronavirus spike putting Premier League chiefs in sweat over season

Leicester coronavirus spike putting Premier League chiefs in sweat over season Leicester has become the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown and Premier League chiefs are growing concerned with the Foxes in action at...
Daily Star

Leicester vs Crystal Palace set to go ahead despite spike in coronavirus cases, but venue unclear

 Leicester’s Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace this weekend has been given the green light by the government, despite a local lockdown in the...
talkSPORT

Crystal Palace will play Leicester 'wherever', says Roy Hodgson as UK's first local lockdown threatens Premier League fixture

 Spike in cases means King Power may not be a viable venue for the top-flight game
Independent


Tweets about this