Former all-rounder Alex Hepburn loses appeal against rape conviction

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Former Worcestershire allrounder Alex Hepburn on Tuesday lost appeal against his conviction for rape. Hepburn had been sentenced to five years in prison in April 2019 as he was convicted on one count of rape following a retrial at Worcestershire Crown Court, ESPNCricinfo reported. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the jury heard...
Alex Hepburn's rape conviction upheld at Court of Appeal

 Former Worcestershire all-rounder Alex Hepburn was jailed for five years in 2019.
BBC News


