NRAI hopes to resume camp in mid-August Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hoping for a mid-August resumption of camps for its Olympics core group, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) office-bearers will meet on July 15 to review the situation and explore the limited options left with them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NRAI has recently released a list of 34 shooters who will be training... 👓 View full article

