Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowdfunding campaign launched for Jack Leslie statue at Home Park

Plymouth Herald Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Crowdfunding campaign launched for Jack Leslie statue at Home ParkLeslie was a black footballing pioneer who played for the Pilgrims 401 times between 1921 and 1934.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this