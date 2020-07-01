Crowdfunding campaign launched for Jack Leslie statue at Home Park Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Leslie was a black footballing pioneer who played for the Pilgrims 401 times between 1921 and 1934. Leslie was a black footballing pioneer who played for the Pilgrims 401 times between 1921 and 1934. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this