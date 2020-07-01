Global  

‘Supremely talented’: Gary Lineker hails Man United star after 3-0 win at Brighton

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Gary Lineker described Mason Greenwood as a “supremely talented” footballer after the teenager’s goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old started his second successive Premier League game for Manchester United’s trip to the south coast to take on the Seagulls. Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with […]

