Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe to start – How Arsenal and Norwich should line up for huge Premier League clash

Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Arsenal and Norwich had interesting outings in the FA Cup with differing outcomes but now they need to be ready for a Premier League slugfest. The Gunners have an outside chance of Champions League qualification, while the Canaries are battling to stay in the top flight. A win over Sheffield United in the final moments […]
 Arsenal are preparing to take on Norwich in the Premier League in their first home match since the resumption of play after the coronavirus lockdown. Here is all you need to know about the game ahead.

