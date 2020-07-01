Child weeps over body of grandfather killed in J&K Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Shocking indeed! Heartbreaking images of a 3-year-old boy sitting on the motionless body of his grandfather in J&K’s Sopore has emerged from an encounter site. The 60-year-old grandfather was a civilian who was killed in the cross-firing on Wednesday morning in Kashmir when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces. The cops as they reached, rescued the boy and took him to a shelter. The boy wailed uncontrollably over his grandfather's body. A police person carried the baby on his lap and took him away from the encounter site. 👓 View full article

