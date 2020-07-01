Global  

What Sir Alex Ferguson said about ‘special talent’ Mason Greenwood, as Manchester United starlet is likened to Robin van Persie and praised by Old Trafford legends

Sir Alex Ferguson knew Mason Greenwood was destined to be a star at Manchester United. The 18-year-old striker took his tally to 13 goals this season – six in the Premier League – with United’s opening goal of a 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday night. It was a fine goal, too. Running in from […]
