Leroy Sane: Where did it go wrong at Man City?

BBC Sport Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
As Leroy Sane leaves Manchester City for Bayern Munich, Simon Stone looks at where things went wrong for the German at Etihad Stadium.
Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern [Video]

Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern

Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally says Leroy Sane is a 'wonderful signing' for the Bundesliga champions after Bayern agreed a £54.8m fee with Manchester City for the winger.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published
Pep: Sane wants new challenge [Video]

Pep: Sane wants new challenge

Pep Guardiola says he has no problem with Leroy Sane after the winger refused a contract extension at Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published
Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract [Video]

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Premier League news live: Bruno Fernandes Man United goal like Cristiano Ronaldo’s, date for Man City’s Champions League fate, Arteta on Ozil’s Arsenal contract

 A look at the latest Premier League news, including transfers and team news. Bayern have agreed a deal to sign Leroy Sane from Man City  
talkSPORT

Leroy Sane set to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Indian Express

Reports: Leroy Sane set to leave Man City for Bayern Munich

 MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City is reportedly selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth 60 million euros ($67 million). According to...
Seattle Times


