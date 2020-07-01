Former Wigan owner Dave Whelan ‘absolutely shocked’ by administration news and offers financial help to in-trouble Latics

Global  

Former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan has vowed to help the in-trouble club ‘in whatever way I can’ after the Latics entered administration. The 83-year-old said he was ‘absolutely shocked’ when the news was announced on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, administrator Gerald Krasner – the former Leeds United chairman who is now tasked with […]
