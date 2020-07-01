Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton vs Leicester LIVE today: Latest team news ahead of exclusive Premier League commentary from Goodison Park

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Everton take on Leicester in the Premier League today and talkSPORT 2 will have exclusive coverage from Goodison Park. Both sides are undefeated in the league since the restart. Everton now look clear of the threat of relegation and are set for a mid-table finish this season. Leicester, meanwhile, are fighting hard to keep hold […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea [Video]

Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea

An In-depth look at the upcoming clash between West Ham and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Arsenal v Norwich: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Norwich: Premier League match preview

Arsenal are preparing to take on Norwich in the Premier League in their first home match since the resumption of play after the coronavirus lockdown. Here is all you need to know about the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Lampard: We have to keep focussed on what's ahead [Video]

Lampard: We have to keep focussed on what's ahead

Frank Lampard holds a press conference ahead of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against West Ham. He wants to see more commitment from his team despite good results on the pitch with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Aston Villa vs Wolves LIVE today: Listen to exclusive Premier League commentary plus team news and match stats

 Aston Villa welcome Wolves to Villa Park this lunchtime needing a big performance in their fight against relegation. Villa are yet to win since the restart,...
talkSPORT

Everton boss reveals team news ahead of Leicester City clash

Everton boss reveals team news ahead of Leicester City clash The Foxes take on Carlo Ancelotti's men at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Wednesday night
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this