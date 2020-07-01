Everton vs Leicester LIVE today: Latest team news ahead of exclusive Premier League commentary from Goodison Park Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Everton take on Leicester in the Premier League today and talkSPORT 2 will have exclusive coverage from Goodison Park. Both sides are undefeated in the league since the restart. Everton now look clear of the threat of relegation and are set for a mid-table finish this season. Leicester, meanwhile, are fighting hard to keep hold […] 👓 View full article

