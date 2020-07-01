Global  

Report: Edmonton, Toronto will be NHL hub cities when season resumes

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Canada will have both NHL hub cities -- Toronto and Edmonton -- when the league resumes its 2019-20 season, according to a TSN report.
