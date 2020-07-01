Mohamed Salah goes against fans and snubs Virgil van Dijk as top Liverpool star

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Xbox Games of the Century (So Far)



Pull out your controllers, Xbox fans! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Xbox console exclusives released so far during the 21st century. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:22 Published 2 weeks ago Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title



Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago Good Question: How Has Policing Changed?



The “STAR” van stands for Support Team Assisted Response and includes social work, mental health professionals. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:35 Published on June 13, 2020

Tweets about this