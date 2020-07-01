|
Mohamed Salah goes against fans and snubs Virgil van Dijk as top Liverpool star
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has decided against naming Virgil van Dijk as the best player at Anfield, instead opting for Jordan Henderson as his top Reds star
