Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mohamed Salah goes against fans and snubs Virgil van Dijk as top Liverpool star

Daily Star Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah goes against fans and snubs Virgil van Dijk as top Liverpool starLiverpool ace Mohamed Salah has decided against naming Virgil van Dijk as the best player at Anfield, instead opting for Jordan Henderson as his top Reds star
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Xbox Games of the Century (So Far) [Video]

Top 10 Xbox Games of the Century (So Far)

Pull out your controllers, Xbox fans! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best Xbox console exclusives released so far during the 21st century.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:22Published
Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title [Video]

Van Dijk: We're a step closer to title

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says the point gained in the draw against Everton is a step closer to clinching the Premier League title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:35Published
Good Question: How Has Policing Changed? [Video]

Good Question: How Has Policing Changed?

The “STAR” van stands for Support Team Assisted Response and includes social work, mental health professionals.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published

Tweets about this