Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sportsWhen asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as commissioner, that calls for players to stand in a line at attention during the national anthem. I also understand the role of protest, and I think that we'll deal with that situation when it presents itself." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Adam Silver has been more accommodating to his players than any other commissioner in sports history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports

Shannon Sharpe: Adam Silver has been most accommodating commissioner in the history of sports 01:44

 When asked whether the NBA would allow players to kneel, commissioner Adam Silver said quote, "We've had a rule on our books that goes back to the early 80s, that precedes even David Stern's tenure as commissioner, that calls for players to stand in a line at attention during the national anthem. I...

Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe responds to those who question if Cam will be able to conform to the 'Patriot way' [Video]

Shannon Sharpe responds to those who question if Cam will be able to conform to the 'Patriot way'

Longtime Boston sports anchor Steve Burton was discussing how Cam Newton could have a problem fitting in with Bill Belichick and the Patriot Way. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Cam Newton will have..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Skip Bayless: I'm not buying Eagles' HC Doug Pederson's comments about signing Kaepernick [Video]

Skip Bayless: I'm not buying Eagles' HC Doug Pederson's comments about signing Kaepernick

Could the Eagles be the team to bring Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL? Doug Pederson isn’t ruling out the idea, saying quote “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that could happen.” Hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:48Published
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady's countdown clock to Saints game is creating a much needed energy in Tampa [Video]

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady's countdown clock to Saints game is creating a much needed energy in Tampa

Tom Brady took to Instagram to show off some photos of him on the practice field. He even posted a countdown clock to the Bucs’ Week 1 opener against the Saints. Hear why Skip Bayless believes this..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:43Published

Tweets about this