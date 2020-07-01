Newcastle beats Bournemouth 4-1 in Premier League Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth stayed in the Premier League relegation zone after a 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Wednesday extended the team's winless run to seven games. First-half strikes from Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff were followed up by substitutes Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro, handing Bournemouth a club-record 19th loss in a top-division […]


