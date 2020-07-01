NFL players raise concerns on playing, others ignore advice
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Some NFL players are raising concerns about playing football amid the coronavirus pandemic while others are ignoring advice of medical experts by working out with teammates. JC Tretter, a center on the Cleveland Browns and president of the NFL Players Association, wrote an open letter to players on Tuesday, saying they have to fight for […]
Patrick Beverley said that if LeBron decides to play, then the season would continue. And according to reports, LeBron does not think playing games will hinder the move for social change, but we still..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:29Published