Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Gerard Moreno scored a pair of first-half goals as Villarreal defeated 10-man Real Betis 2-0 on Wednesday to move closer to a Champions League spot in the Spanish league. It was Villarreal’s fifth win in six matches after the pandemic break, moving it three points being fourth-place Sevilla with five rounds remaining. It is two […]
News video: Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League 00:36

 Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge. Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a vital 2-0 victory at Wolves in the race for Europe. The Gunners moved into seventh, three points...

