|
Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in Spain
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Gerard Moreno scored a pair of first-half goals as Villarreal defeated 10-man Real Betis 2-0 on Wednesday to move closer to a Champions League spot in the Spanish league. It was Villarreal’s fifth win in six matches after the pandemic break, moving it three points being fourth-place Sevilla with five rounds remaining. It is two […]
