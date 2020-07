Jonathan Irons, Helped by W.N.B.A. Star Maya Moore, Freed From Prison Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The W.N.B.A. star took time away from basketball to help Irons overturn his conviction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this ∆ illuMILatti ∆ RT @BleacherReport: WNBA star Maya Moore sat out the entire season last year and helped overturn the conviction of Jonathan Irons, who was… 2 seconds ago