Sergio Aguero gets a new look, girlfriend Sofia shares Instagram photo! Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero has gone in for a dramatic look as he recovers from knee surgery. The Manchester City star has coloured his hair silver.



His partner Sofia Calzetti Instagrammed this picture for her 309,000 followers to introduce their new pet, French Bulldog Capri, but it was Sergio's new hairdo that came... 👓 View full article

