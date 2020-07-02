Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nemanja Matic explains why Bruno Fernandes has surprised him at Man United

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Nemanja Matic has admitted that he has been surprised by how quickly Bruno Fernandes has settled into life at Manchester United. The Portugal international has been in great form for the Red Devils since having signed for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Fernandes continued his promising start to […]

The post Nemanja Matic explains why Bruno Fernandes has surprised him at Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd's Nemanja Matic deserves same Bruno Fernandes credit, says Alan Shearer

Man Utd's Nemanja Matic deserves same Bruno Fernandes credit, says Alan Shearer Manchester United star Nemanja Matic ‘deserves a mention’ alongside Bruno Fernandes for his performance against Brighton with his ‘fantastic’ passing,...
Daily Star

Gary Neville outlines Paul Pogba’s best position in Man United team

 Gary Neville appeared to urge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use Paul Pogba in a more advanced role in the Manchester United team after the 3-0 victory over Sheffield...
The Sport Review

Eric Djemba-Djemba offers Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes solution at Man Utd

Eric Djemba-Djemba offers Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes solution at Man Utd Manchester United's midfield of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic has worked a dream so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Eric Djemba-Djemba is a big...
Daily Star


Tweets about this