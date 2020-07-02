Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashley Cole slams Chelsea FC star after 3-2 loss at West Ham

The Sport Review Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Ashley Cole criticised Marcos Alonso for his poor defensive work after Chelsea FC lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night. West Ham looked to have broken the deadlock when Tomas Soucek managed to bundle the ball over the line to give the Hammers a first-half lead in the 36th minute. […]

The post Ashley Cole slams Chelsea FC star after 3-2 loss at West Ham appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea

Premier league match preview: West Ham v Chelsea 01:13

 An In-depth look at the upcoming clash between West Ham and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Related videos from verified sources

Lampard: We have to keep focussed on what's ahead [Video]

Lampard: We have to keep focussed on what's ahead

Frank Lampard holds a press conference ahead of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against West Ham. He wants to see more commitment from his team despite good results on the pitch with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham

A look at all the key statistics ahead of Tottenham's clash against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday June 22.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this