Ashley Cole slams Chelsea FC star after 3-2 loss at West Ham
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Ashley Cole criticised Marcos Alonso for his poor defensive work after Chelsea FC lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night. West Ham looked to have broken the deadlock when Tomas Soucek managed to bundle the ball over the line to give the Hammers a first-half lead in the 36th minute. […]
