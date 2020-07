Mikel Arteta hints at Dani Ceballos transfer stance after Norwich win Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dani Ceballos has performed admirably since the restart of the Premier League for Arsenal and there are rumours that a permanent transfer away from Real Madrid could be on the cards 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this