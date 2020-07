Related videos from verified sources Residents to speak on proposed recycling plant



Residents on Thursday will have a chance to speak on a proposed recycling plant in the Twin Oaks area of San Diego's North County. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Derby County's Wayne Rooney says 'we keep going' ahead of Nottingham Forest Preston North End 0-1 Derby County reaction: Manchester United and England legend with his verdict on the gritty win in the North-West last night with another...

Derby Telegraph 1 hour ago





Tweets about this