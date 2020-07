West Brom come out firing as they answer Brentford's question Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Here are the talking points from a successful trip to Yorkshire for West Brom - they're looking up at Leeds, rather than down at Brentford again. Here are the talking points from a successful trip to Yorkshire for West Brom - they're looking up at Leeds, rather than down at Brentford again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this