Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus

BBC Sport Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Former Arsenal youth striker Stephy Mavididi joins French side Montpellier from Juventus for £5.7m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

malvin1208

Malvyn Almonte 8/24 💛💜 RT @TransferNewsCen: OFFICIAL: Montpellier have signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus for €6.3m. https://t.co/xENU3yMYCV 8 minutes ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus https://t.co/uRP1zceSE7 11 minutes ago

Juventus24x7

Juventus Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus - BBC Sport https://t.co/t43fHfNvKM 13 minutes ago

pitchcheck

Pitchy Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventu... 18 minutes ago

AmigoNewsUK

Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus https://t.co/nxTeLsyWjJ 30 minutes ago

akashvanisports

All India Radio Sports Montpellier announced on Thursday they had signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from #Juventus for a reported 6.3… https://t.co/EHuPDzxmLm 1 hour ago

jk_Danso

Kojo Danso RT @jeremysmith98: Montpellier have signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus after his decent last season on loan to Dijon. 2 hours ago

TransferNewsCen

Transfer News Central OFFICIAL: Montpellier have signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus for €6.3m. https://t.co/xENU3yMYCV 2 hours ago