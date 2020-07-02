Malvyn Almonte 8/24 💛💜 RT @TransferNewsCen: OFFICIAL: Montpellier have signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus for €6.3m. https://t.co/xENU3yMYCV 8 minutes ago

Football News #football Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus https://t.co/uRP1zceSE7 11 minutes ago

Juventus Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus - BBC Sport https://t.co/t43fHfNvKM 13 minutes ago

Pitchy Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventu... 18 minutes ago

Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - Stephy Mavididi: English striker joins Montpellier from Juventus https://t.co/nxTeLsyWjJ 30 minutes ago

All India Radio Sports Montpellier announced on Thursday they had signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from #Juventus for a reported 6.3… https://t.co/EHuPDzxmLm 1 hour ago

Kojo Danso RT @jeremysmith98: Montpellier have signed English striker Stephy Mavididi from Juventus after his decent last season on loan to Dijon. 2 hours ago