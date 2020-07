HUL's Fair & Lovely to be known as Glow & Lovely Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL's) flagship skin care brand for women Fair & Lovely will now be known as Glow & Lovely. "Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition," the company said on Thursday.