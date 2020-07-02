Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals special role Jordan Henderson played in developing him into a world class defender and Liverpool hero

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed the impact Jordan Henderson has had on his short but illustrious career. The 21-year-old has risen to become one of the very best full-backs in Europe during his two years in the Reds’ first-team, playing an instrumental role in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs. The youngster believes […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title [Video]

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Liverpool players arrive at Melwood for training [Video]

Liverpool players arrive at Melwood for training

Liverpool players arrive at Melwood Training Ground for cardio checks and short training sessions. Shots include Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner Takumi Minamino

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals special role Jordan Henderson played in developing him into a world class defender a… https://t.co/CBGCDix2bf 12 minutes ago

mrs_sb

Sam Barlow RT @AnfieldWatch: More from Trent below. https://t.co/zi2fYMcz7J 2 hours ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals his driving motivation in football is to become future Liverpool captain https://t.co/vG5fnhh7jj 4 hours ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch More from Trent below. https://t.co/zi2fYMcz7J 6 hours ago

liverpool

Liverpool FC Online Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Desire to Be the Best Premier League Right-Back Ever https://t.co/HGLWwC76pR 7 hours ago

kamilsulaiman

Kamil.S Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Desire to Be the Best Premier League Right-Back Ever https://t.co/Db4Nwsl4OC https://t.co/k6BeZIwVN0 14 hours ago

_whatthesport

What The Sport #Uncategorized #Champions_League Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Desire to Be the Best Premier League Right-Back Ever https://t.co/u1fUN53IiC 22 hours ago

YNWAFAMILY1

YNWAFAMILY Alexander-Arnold reveals the mantra instilled into Liverpool Academy players https://t.co/Na3kyN9Yft via @Metro_Sport 1 week ago