Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

New DeSoto High Basketball Coach Finally Gets A Chance To Meet His Players [Video]

New DeSoto High Basketball Coach Finally Gets A Chance To Meet His Players

DeSoto High School hired Richard Bacon as the new head basketball coach in the middle of May, but the coach had to wait until the middle of June to finally meet his players.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:17Published
Former Oklahoma State Basketball Players React to the Death of Legendary Basketball Coach Eddie Sutton [Video]

Former Oklahoma State Basketball Players React to the Death of Legendary Basketball Coach Eddie Sutton

Former Oklahoma State Basketball Players React to the Death of Legendary Basketball Coach Eddie Sutton

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:08Published
Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84 [Video]

Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:52Published

Related news from verified sources

McCallie won't return as Duke's women's basketball coach

 Joanne P
FOX Sports


Tweets about this