McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Joanne P. McCallie won't return for a 14th season as Duke's women's basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program's Twitter account. She said she was "choosing to step away" as coach, saying she wanted to bring "clarity" instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of […]


