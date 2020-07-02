Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Cam’s Superman celebration will fly with Belichick

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Cam’s Superman celebration will fly with BelichickNew Patriot Cam Newton has a history of celebrating when he reaches the end zone, most notably with his Superman gesture. But a Boston radio show questioned how those celebrations will be received by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and even suggested that they may not be allowed. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes Cam's celebrations won't be an issue for Belichick.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Cam's Superman celebration will fly with Belichick

Shannon Sharpe: Cam's Superman celebration will fly with Belichick 04:32

 New Patriot Cam Newton has a history of celebrating when he reaches the end zone, most notably with his Superman gesture. But a Boston radio show questioned how those celebrations will be received by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and even suggested that they may not be allowed. Here why Shannon...

Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless is dumbfounded by Randy Moss' comment that Cam is more fun than Brady [Video]

Skip Bayless is dumbfounded by Randy Moss' comment that Cam is more fun than Brady

NFL great Randy Moss has said he believes the New England Patriots' offense will have more fun now that Cam Newton will be leading them at the quarterback position. Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:58Published
Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady undoubtedly has more pressure this season than Cam Newton [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady undoubtedly has more pressure this season than Cam Newton

Cam Newton has a new team and also new shoes to fill as the former MVP attempts to resurrect his career and take over for Tom Brady. Cam’s former coach Ron Rivera said to not count out Cam in New..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published
Shannon Sharpe responds to those who question if Cam will be able to conform to the 'Patriot way' [Video]

Shannon Sharpe responds to those who question if Cam will be able to conform to the 'Patriot way'

Longtime Boston sports anchor Steve Burton was discussing how Cam Newton could have a problem fitting in with Bill Belichick and the Patriot Way. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Cam Newton will have..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published

Tweets about this