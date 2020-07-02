Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey Barton: ‘Obsessed’ Fleetwood boss watches Paraguayan third division football and is tipped for promotion to the Championship

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
It’s a typical morning at Poolfort Farm and Joey Barton arrives for Fleetwood Town training brimming with the same enthusiasm and drive he has applied throughout his two-year tenure to date. Barton is having a discussion with his staff about a Paraguayan third division game that he’s watched the night before. One of the teams […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Barton: L1 must find balance for all [Video]

Barton: L1 must find balance for all

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton would like to see the League One season completed, but feels the conclusion to the campaign must be fair for everyone.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this