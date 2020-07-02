|
Joey Barton: ‘Obsessed’ Fleetwood boss watches Paraguayan third division football and is tipped for promotion to the Championship
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
It’s a typical morning at Poolfort Farm and Joey Barton arrives for Fleetwood Town training brimming with the same enthusiasm and drive he has applied throughout his two-year tenure to date. Barton is having a discussion with his staff about a Paraguayan third division game that he’s watched the night before. One of the teams […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this