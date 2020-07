‘Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would’: Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series ‘Outcry’ Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published 3 days ago Pat Kondelis On Showtime Docu-Series "Outcry" 06:39 The director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the new Showtime docu-series "Outcry" about a former high school football player named Greg Kelley, who went to prison for sexual assault of a minor and had the charge overturrned. You Might Like

Tweets about this