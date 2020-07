Forget Saint-Maximin: Newcastle ace who won 9 duels finally emerged from the shadows - opinion Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Newcastle midfielder Nabil Bentaleb finally showcased his true potential in his side's 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this