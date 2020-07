Related videos from verified sources Rob Manfred orders 60-game MLB season



Rob Manfred orders 60-game MLB season | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago Tom Verducci is optimistic we'll get a 2020 MLB season



Negotiations to reopen the 2020 MLB season are at a standstill as Players and Owners are seemingly unable to find common ground. MLB analyst Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:56 Published 2 weeks ago Reports Say MLB, Players Are Nearing Deal For A 2020 Season



MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MBLPA executive director Tony Clark had face-to-face meetings in Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this