Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthemAP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: NFL to play black national anthem

NFL to play black national anthem 00:24

 The NFL has announced plans to play the song "Lift Every Voice And Sing" before every game the first week of the season. The song is known as the black national anthem.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White.' Kaepernick will narrate the scripted limited..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Skip Bayless applauds Kyler Murray's maturity and stance on kneeling during National Anthem [Video]

Skip Bayless applauds Kyler Murray's maturity and stance on kneeling during National Anthem

Yesterday, Kyler Murray became the latest NFL player to announce his intentions to kneel during the national anthem, saying it’s on everyone to educate people on racial injustices. Hear why Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:53Published
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel' [Video]

Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'

During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

 “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will be performed live or played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is...
Seattle Times

Source: NFL plans to play Black anthem Week 1

 The NFL is considering a variety of measures during the upcoming season to recognize victims of recent police brutality, a source familiar with the league's...
ESPN

NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games

 The NFL plans to play what is known as the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before each game in Week 1.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this