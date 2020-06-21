|
AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The NFL has announced plans to play the song "Lift Every Voice And Sing" before every game the first week of the season. The song is known as the black national anthem.
