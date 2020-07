Rugby league: Canterbury Bulldogs star Adam Elliott investigated by NRL over nude video Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Adam Elliott is under investigation by the NRL integrity unit after a video featuring the Bulldogs star began circulating on Thursday.Canterbury released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the club was aware of the situation."The... Adam Elliott is under investigation by the NRL integrity unit after a video featuring the Bulldogs star began circulating on Thursday.Canterbury released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the club was aware of the situation."The... 👓 View full article